Akamai Expands Partnership with Microsoft Azure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced it has integrated Akamai's content delivery network (CDN) capabilities with Microsoft Azure Media Services and Blob Storage. The collaboration will make it easier and more cost effective for media organizations to combine cloud-based video processing with edge delivery, from content preparation to playback.

Going forward, Akamai will directly connect its edge network to Azure using a high-speed Azure ExpressRoute connection. This will result in significant efficiencies when storing and delivering content and provide mutual customers with lower, more predictable cost structures between Azure and Akamai's CDN.

Akamai will enhance the delivery of live and on-demand streaming workflows through Azure Media Services, Microsoft's cloud video workflow platform for encoding, packaging, DRM and Video AI video metadata indexing. Together, Akamai and Microsoft will work to offer customers higher quality streaming delivery, lower latencies and more choices for their integrated media workflows through mutual partners such as Harmonic, Telestream and more.

"Our customers are expanding their libraries and delivering more content to larger audiences at higher levels of quality than ever before. Many of them are asking for help to simplify how they manage and deliver video, scale their services and move their workflow functions to the cloud," said Akamai CEO, Dr. Tom Leighton. "By combining the power of Microsoft Azure, Azure Media Services and Azure Storage with the vast reach of Akamai's Edge we will create an environment that mitigates cost while maximizing performance and scale for content providers. We're very pleased to expand Akamai's strong relationship with Azure, and we look forward to helping customers realize the benefits of the cloud for delivering the best possible online entertainment experiences."

As part of the agreement, Akamai will enable select strategic customer solutions to run on Azure and enter into a co-sell relationship with Microsoft, wherein its products will be available in the Azure Marketplace.

"Cloud, edge and AI open a wealth of exciting possibilities for media companies," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft Corp. "Working together, Azure and Akamai will provide our mutual customers with a platform that will help them increase their reach and better meet their customers' demands."

Akamai and Microsoft are exhibiting at the 2019 NAB Show in booths SL3324 and SL6717, respectively, April 8th-11th in Las Vegas.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

