Akamai Foundation Announces Global COVID-19 Charitable Giving

The greatest portion of the global COVID-19 charitable giving program is directed towards a COVID-19 health and human essential grant program designed to deliver direct funding to organizations in communities where Akamai employees live and work, enabling them to provide critical services in response to the pandemic. Direct grants totaling close to US$ 500,000 are earmarked for 29 nominated charities in 16 countries and 21 cities. Grants provide support for hunger relief, support for health clinics, medical care and respirator purchases; and emergency child care for essential workers and vulnerable families.

"The Akamai Foundation has adapted to meet the diverse and changing needs of our communities during this time," commented Anthony Williams, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Akamai Technologies and president, Akamai Foundation. "Support of the Akamai Foundation is a core tenet of Akamai's overarching commitment to corporate responsibility. The company has a long history of supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry; providing disaster relief and humanitarian aid globally; enabling volunteerism by connecting employees to the communities in which Akamai operates; and promoting environmental sustainability through investments in alternative energy."

COVID-19 health and human essential grant program nominated charities are:

Asia Pacific

Swasth Foundation (India)

Peace Winds (Japan)

Tsinghua University (China)

FoodBank (Singapore)

OzHarvest (Australia)

Good Neighbors (Korea)

Europe, Middle East

Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (France)

Stiftung Ambulantes Kinderhospiz München (Germany)

Friends of Yad Sarah (Israel)

Eu Brain (Italy)

Fondazione Francesca Rava (Italy)

Klaster LifeScience Kraków (Poland)

Szpital Specjalistyczny im. Stefana Żeromskiego (Poland)

Unicorn (Poland)

Entrepreneurs' Organization (Spain)

Cooperación Internacional (Spain)

The Trussell Trust (UK)

Americas

Open Hand (Atlanta, Georgia)

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley (Bay Area, California)

Feeding South Florida (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida)

Food For Free (Greater Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts)

United Way (Greater Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Off Their Plate (Greater Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts)

East End House (Greater Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts)

NYU Langone Giving (New York, New York)

Blanchet House (Portland, Oregon)

Cornerstones (Reston, Virginia)

Albert Einstein Hospital (São Paulo, Brazil)

Global Communities of Hope (Costa Rica)

In addition to direct grants, the foundation has launched a COVID-19 relief matching gift program committed to matching up to $200,000 in donations to eligible charities. Unlike traditional corporate gift-matching programs, it extends beyond employees to anyone in the world. Akamai employees as well as friends, family and the world are invited to donate to a list of approved organizations on Akamai Giving and have their contributions matched by the Akamai Foundation. The site offers a wide range of recipients including the COVID-19 health and human essential grant program partners listed above, global charities providing worldwide aid, employee-nominated charities, and a curated list from Akamai employee resource groups that support diverse and inclusive communities.

