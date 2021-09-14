Akamai launches new, on-demand learning platform for customers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today announces the launch of Learn Akamai, a free, on-demand learning platform designed to help customers achieve the full value of Akamai solutions, quickly and easily.

Learn Akamai is structured to meet customers where they are, with content for all roles and knowledge levels. Designed by instructional experts, Learn Akamai features self-directed learning paths that guide the journey to make knowledge acquisition fast and easy. Hands-on labs enable customers to experiment with Akamai security and edge products in a safe, sandbox-like environment, building skills and confidence without putting live properties at risk.

Learn Akamai supports connected learning, linking customers with a variety of related learning resources — from demo videos and case studies to troubleshooting guides and technical documentation. Content combines product knowledge and use case scenarios, allowing deeper dives into content not typically covered in product briefs. Learning paths highlight synergies with other Akamai products and services, helping customers understand how solutions can work together. The company expects to add and update content continuously, keeping pace with new company developments and evolving customer needs.

The flexible, on-demand design of Learn Akamai makes it ideal for organizations with limited training budgets, as well as those needing solutions for getting new employees up to speed quickly with their Akamai products.

A new Learning Hub, launched earlier this month, provides a single destination for all product learning resources, including Learn Akamai; Akamai University, our fee-based learning program; the Akamai Developer Hub; Akamai Community; and more.

"At Akamai, we understand our customers' need for continuous learning and upskilling to maximize the return on their technology investments. With our free, on-demand Learn Akamai platform, customers can gain the knowledge they need to make the most of our solutions, at their own pace," said Akamai Vice President of Product Marketing Ari Weil. "With the launch of Learn Akamai, we now offer our customers an array of best-in-class learning resources, whether they are new to Akamai or experienced users looking to expand their capabilities."

