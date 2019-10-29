Akamai Named a Leader in Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019 evaluation. Forrester evaluated 14 vendors and their Zero Trust security portfolios based on 16 criteria including their current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report gave Akamai the highest scores possible in the workload security, people/workforce security, Zero Trust vision and strategy, Zero Trust advocacy, and market approach criteria.

According to Forrester, "organizations seeking to enable Zero Trust as a long-term goal can get real benefits from choosing a single vendor. Vendors that stand out in this still-evolving space offer integrated, real-world capabilities, not just marketing shenanigans."

"Akamai enhances Zero Trust for critical users. Akamai is one of the genuine true believers in the Zero Trust framework," states the report. "Akamai has a well-aimed approach to solving the crux of the problem by eliminating the VPN and making security more baked in for its customers, with a focus on mitigating the threats that proliferate across enterprises via shared credentials and excessive accesses."

Akamai's approach to Zero Trust security is uniquely designed to reduce the risk of data breach through a multi-layered approach that authorizes access for authenticated users based on identity, multi-factor authentication (MFA), client verification, device trustworthiness, and conditional variables such as geographical location. Akamai's Zero Trust solution essentially enables enterprises to treat internal applications as external by inspecting for attempted application exploits, volumetric attacks, or nefarious bot activities such as credential stuffing. Akamai's offering also examines the user's device to determine if it is trying to communicate with a remote malware command and control host attempting to exfiltrate data. Akamai's Zero Trust framework provides tools to help enterprises achieve a higher security posture without compromising user experience.

Akamai's Zero Trust adaptive access and threat protection are also designed to make it harder for malware to propagate as well as to help customers reduce complexity and streamline operations by eliminating expensive appliances, consolidating security controls, and reducing management costs.

"Akamai's mission is to protect enterprise users, applications and data following a Zero Trust security model," said Robert Blumofe, Executive Vice President, Platform & General Manager, Enterprise Division at Akamai. "Akamai's Zero Trust offerings are uniquely architected to enable least-privilege access, application exploit protection, and advanced threat protection, while delivering an improved and secure user experience. We believe this commitment to adaptive access and threat protection delivered at the edge differentiates Akamai and is reflected in our Leader position in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019."

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019 evaluation is available for download here . For additional information regarding Akamai's approach to Zero Trust, visit akamai.com/zerotrust .

Akamai has also been recognized by Forrester as a "Leader" in its most recent "The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q2 2018" and "The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q3 2018."

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps, and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics, and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com , blogs.akamai.com , or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations .

