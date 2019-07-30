Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Second quarter revenue of $705 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Cloud Security Solutions revenue grew 32% year-over-year and 34% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
GAAP EPS of $0.69, up 176% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.07, up 29% year-over-year
Jul 30, 2019, 16:01 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
"Akamai delivered another quarter of strong results, with revenue and earnings exceeding our expectations. Security product revenue grew 34%, when adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates, to over $200 million in the quarter, and we saw continued strong OTT traffic growth on the Akamai Edge platform," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe we are well positioned to achieve our 30% margin goal in 2020, while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."
Akamai delivered the following financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019:
Revenue: Revenue was $705 million, a 6% increase over second quarter 2018 revenue of $663 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Revenue by Division(1):
- Web Division revenue was $380 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Media and Carrier Division revenue was $325 million, up 4% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):
- Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $205 million, up 32% year-over-year and up 34% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):
- Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $46 million, up 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $659 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue by Geography:
- U.S. revenue was $417 million, up 1% year-over-year
- International revenue was $288 million, up 15% year-over-year and up 20% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Second quarter 2018 and 2019 items: Second quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income and GAAP EPS in the paragraphs below were impacted by a one-time $50 million endowment to the Akamai Foundation recognized in the second quarter of 2018, which did not recur in the second quarter of 2019.
Second quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations, net income and EPS in the paragraphs below were benefited by $9 million, or $8 million net of tax and $0.05 per share, from a change in estimated useful lives of some network assets due to software and hardware initiatives undertaken to manage Akamai's global network more efficiently. These network assets, primarily comprised of servers, are now amortized over 5 years, from 4 years, beginning on January 1, 2019.
Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $136 million, a 138% increase from second quarter 2018. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 19%, up 10 percentage points from the same period last year.
Non-GAAP income from operations* was $204 million, a 20% increase from second quarter 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 29%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.
Net income: GAAP net income was $114 million, a 165% increase from second quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income* was $176 million, a 23% increase from second quarter 2018.
EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.69 per diluted share, a 176% increase from second quarter 2018 and a 185% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.07 per diluted share, a 29% increase from second quarter 2018 and a 32% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $293 million, a 12% increase from second quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the second quarter was 42%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.
Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $318 million, or 45% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2019.
Share repurchases: Akamai spent $81 million in the second quarter of 2019 to repurchase 1.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $77.11 per share. The Company had 163 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019.
|
*
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions
|
(1)
|
Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division
|
(2)
|
Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories
|
(3)
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix
Quarterly Conference Call
About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone – and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
2019 (1)
|
December 31,
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
515,896
|
$
|
1,036,455
|
Marketable securities
|
526,596
|
855,650
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
523,382
|
479,889
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
178,920
|
163,360
|
Total current assets
|
1,744,794
|
2,535,354
|
Marketable securities
|
287,046
|
209,066
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,019,407
|
910,618
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
359,128
|
—
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
176,031
|
168,348
|
Goodwill
|
1,586,642
|
1,487,404
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
19,677
|
34,913
|
Other assets
|
150,511
|
116,067
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,343,236
|
$
|
5,461,770
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
126,539
|
$
|
99,089
|
Accrued expenses
|
250,015
|
328,304
|
Deferred revenue
|
110,750
|
69,083
|
Convertible senior notes
|
—
|
686,552
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
96,160
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
7,350
|
27,681
|
Total current liabilities
|
590,814
|
1,210,709
|
Deferred revenue
|
5,204
|
4,557
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
25,099
|
19,624
|
Convertible senior notes
|
893,191
|
874,080
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
299,062
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
135,102
|
160,940
|
Total liabilities
|
1,948,472
|
2,269,910
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,394,764
|
3,191,860
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,343,236
|
$
|
5,461,770
|
(1)
|
On January 1, 2019, Akamai adopted the new lease accounting standard on a modified retrospective basis by applying the new standard to its lease portfolio as of January 1, 2019, while continuing to apply legacy guidance in the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard required Akamai to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for its operating leases related to real estate and co-location arrangements. The adoption of the standard also resulted in elimination of related accrued expenses and deferred rent liabilities, as of January 1, 2019, that are now included in the new lease balances.
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
Revenue
|
$
|
705,074
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
1,411,582
|
$
|
1,331,483
|
Costs and operating expenses:
|
Cost of revenue(1) (2)
|
242,193
|
240,743
|
235,487
|
482,936
|
470,312
|
Research and development(1)
|
61,439
|
66,141
|
59,709
|
127,580
|
124,774
|
Sales and marketing(1)
|
135,106
|
126,276
|
131,680
|
261,382
|
254,233
|
General and administrative(1) (2)
|
120,116
|
122,835
|
170,206
|
242,951
|
324,591
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
9,648
|
9,599
|
8,294
|
19,247
|
16,725
|
Restructuring charges
|
790
|
6,389
|
266
|
7,179
|
15,174
|
Total costs and operating expenses
|
569,292
|
571,983
|
605,642
|
1,141,275
|
1,205,809
|
Income from operations
|
135,782
|
134,525
|
57,117
|
270,307
|
125,674
|
Interest income
|
6,410
|
8,635
|
6,409
|
15,045
|
10,374
|
Interest expense
|
(8,446)
|
(12,116)
|
(9,204)
|
(20,562)
|
(14,054)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(578)
|
511
|
(2,769)
|
(67)
|
(2,748)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
133,168
|
131,555
|
51,553
|
264,723
|
119,246
|
Provision for income taxes
|
19,253
|
24,425
|
8,492
|
43,678
|
22,471
|
Net income
|
$
|
113,915
|
$
|
107,130
|
$
|
43,061
|
$
|
221,045
|
$
|
96,775
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
0.66
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
0.57
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
1.34
|
$
|
0.56
|
Shares used in per share calculations:
|
Basic
|
163,407
|
163,236
|
170,250
|
163,322
|
170,183
|
Diluted
|
165,019
|
164,787
|
172,307
|
164,903
|
172,156
|
(1)
|
Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
|
(2)
|
Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
113,915
|
$
|
107,130
|
$
|
43,061
|
$
|
221,045
|
$
|
96,775
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
106,065
|
108,205
|
106,298
|
214,270
|
210,393
|
Stock-based compensation
|
48,142
|
45,305
|
47,497
|
93,447
|
92,183
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
15,626
|
8,982
|
(4,302)
|
24,608
|
(12,116)
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
8,010
|
11,618
|
8,909
|
19,628
|
13,759
|
Restructuring-related software charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,818
|
Other non-cash reconciling items, net
|
1,301
|
(121)
|
3,636
|
1,180
|
8,015
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
5,639
|
(43,766)
|
1,530
|
(38,127)
|
(16,889)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(10,258)
|
(13,029)
|
13,505
|
(23,287)
|
8,578
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
32,577
|
(85,366)
|
4,221
|
(52,789)
|
(27,091)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(1,313)
|
29,286
|
4,309
|
27,973
|
29,552
|
Other current liabilities
|
(9,266)
|
(9,473)
|
(8,046)
|
(18,739)
|
5,655
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
7,491
|
2,079
|
(937)
|
9,570
|
59
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
317,929
|
160,850
|
219,681
|
478,779
|
411,691
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired
|
55
|
(121,464)
|
—
|
(121,409)
|
(79)
|
Cash received (paid) for equity method investment
|
4,205
|
(40,213)
|
—
|
(36,008)
|
—
|
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs
|
(133,349)
|
(142,429)
|
(88,634)
|
(275,778)
|
(201,709)
|
Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities
|
(381,133)
|
(10,625)
|
(394,534)
|
(391,758)
|
(467,886)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities
|
101,493
|
548,037
|
64,830
|
649,530
|
140,566
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
(698)
|
2,935
|
236
|
2,237
|
(479)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(409,427)
|
236,241
|
(418,102)
|
(173,186)
|
(529,587)
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes
|
—
|
—
|
1,132,622
|
—
|
1,132,622
|
Proceeds from the issuance of warrants
|
—
|
—
|
119,945
|
—
|
119,945
|
Purchase of note hedge related to convertible senior notes
|
—
|
—
|
(261,740)
|
—
|
(261,740)
|
Repayment of convertible senior notes
|
—
|
(690,000)
|
—
|
(690,000)
|
—
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans
|
8,998
|
19,774
|
11,365
|
28,772
|
34,103
|
Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards
|
(11,317)
|
(38,639)
|
(11,594)
|
(49,956)
|
(41,308)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(81,375)
|
(34,872)
|
(165,727)
|
(116,247)
|
(185,512)
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
—
|
(1,558)
|
(944)
|
(1,558)
|
(4,844)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(83,694)
|
(745,295)
|
823,927
|
(828,989)
|
793,266
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
1,077
|
1,601
|
(12,625)
|
2,678
|
(11,460)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(174,115)
|
(346,603)
|
612,881
|
(520,718)
|
663,910
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
690,384
|
1,036,987
|
365,458
|
1,036,987
|
314,429
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
516,269
|
$
|
690,384
|
$
|
978,339
|
$
|
516,269
|
$
|
978,339
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2018 (1)
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018 (1)
|
Web Division
|
$
|
380,374
|
$
|
376,275
|
$
|
351,871
|
$
|
756,649
|
$
|
705,121
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
324,700
|
330,233
|
310,888
|
654,933
|
626,362
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
705,074
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
1,411,582
|
$
|
1,331,483
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Web Division
|
8
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
5
|
7
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):
|
Web Division
|
10
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
6
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2018 (3)
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018 (3)
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
$
|
204,811
|
$
|
190,093
|
$
|
155,250
|
$
|
394,904
|
$
|
305,326
|
CDN and other solutions
|
500,263
|
516,415
|
507,509
|
1,016,678
|
1,026,157
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
705,074
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
1,411,582
|
$
|
1,331,483
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
32
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
33
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
CDN and other solutions
|
(1)
|
—
|
4
|
(1)
|
5
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
34
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
CDN and other solutions
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
(1)
|
As of January 1, 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.
|
(2)
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
|
(3)
|
As of January 1, 2019, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. Revenue amounts were reassigned from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue as a result of this change and historical results were revised in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
$
|
46,259
|
$
|
47,086
|
$
|
44,062
|
$
|
93,345
|
$
|
88,453
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
658,815
|
659,422
|
618,697
|
1,318,237
|
1,243,030
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
705,074
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
1,411,582
|
$
|
1,331,483
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
5
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
6
|
6
|
12
|
6
|
13
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
5
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
8
|
8
|
10
|
8
|
10
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
U.S.
|
$
|
416,859
|
$
|
418,200
|
$
|
413,129
|
$
|
835,059
|
$
|
836,468
|
International
|
288,215
|
288,308
|
249,630
|
576,523
|
495,015
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
705,074
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
1,411,582
|
$
|
1,331,483
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
U.S.
|
1
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
International
|
15
|
17
|
21
|
16
|
22
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):
|
U.S.
|
1
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
International
|
20
|
24
|
18
|
22
|
16
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
(1)
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
General and administrative expenses:
|
Payroll and related costs
|
$
|
47,705
|
$
|
49,651
|
$
|
46,874
|
$
|
97,356
|
$
|
98,768
|
Stock-based compensation
|
14,565
|
12,628
|
14,269
|
27,193
|
27,191
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,778
|
18,373
|
21,207
|
37,151
|
41,095
|
Facilities-related costs
|
21,042
|
21,023
|
20,529
|
42,065
|
42,324
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
915
|
800
|
420
|
1,715
|
941
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
524
|
451