Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Akamai delivered another quarter of strong results, with revenue and earnings exceeding our expectations. Security product revenue grew 34%, when adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates, to over $200 million in the quarter, and we saw continued strong OTT traffic growth on the Akamai Edge platform," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe we are well positioned to achieve our 30% margin goal in 2020, while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue: Revenue was $705 million, a 6% increase over second quarter 2018 revenue of $663 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

Web Division revenue was $380 million , up 8% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 8% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Media and Carrier Division revenue was $325 million , up 4% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $205 million , up 32% year-over-year and up 34% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $46 million , up 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $659 million , up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue was $417 million , up 1% year-over-year

, up 1% year-over-year International revenue was $288 million , up 15% year-over-year and up 20% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Second quarter 2018 and 2019 items: Second quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income and GAAP EPS in the paragraphs below were impacted by a one-time $50 million endowment to the Akamai Foundation recognized in the second quarter of 2018, which did not recur in the second quarter of 2019.

Second quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations, net income and EPS in the paragraphs below were benefited by $9 million, or $8 million net of tax and $0.05 per share, from a change in estimated useful lives of some network assets due to software and hardware initiatives undertaken to manage Akamai's global network more efficiently. These network assets, primarily comprised of servers, are now amortized over 5 years, from 4 years, beginning on January 1, 2019.

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $136 million, a 138% increase from second quarter 2018. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 19%, up 10 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $204 million, a 20% increase from second quarter 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 29%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $114 million, a 165% increase from second quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income* was $176 million, a 23% increase from second quarter 2018.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.69 per diluted share, a 176% increase from second quarter 2018 and a 185% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.07 per diluted share, a 29% increase from second quarter 2018 and a 32% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $293 million, a 12% increase from second quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the second quarter was 42%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $318 million, or 45% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $81 million in the second quarter of 2019 to repurchase 1.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $77.11 per share. The Company had 163 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions



(1) Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division



(2) Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories



(3) Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

Quarterly Conference Call

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30, 2019 (1)

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 515,896

$ 1,036,455 Marketable securities 526,596

855,650 Accounts receivable, net 523,382

479,889 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 178,920

163,360 Total current assets 1,744,794

2,535,354 Marketable securities 287,046

209,066 Property and equipment, net 1,019,407

910,618 Operating lease right-of-use assets 359,128

— Acquired intangible assets, net 176,031

168,348 Goodwill 1,586,642

1,487,404 Deferred income tax assets 19,677

34,913 Other assets 150,511

116,067 Total assets $ 5,343,236

$ 5,461,770 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 126,539

$ 99,089 Accrued expenses 250,015

328,304 Deferred revenue 110,750

69,083 Convertible senior notes —

686,552 Operating lease liabilities 96,160

— Other current liabilities 7,350

27,681 Total current liabilities 590,814

1,210,709 Deferred revenue 5,204

4,557 Deferred income tax liabilities 25,099

19,624 Convertible senior notes 893,191

874,080 Operating lease liabilities 299,062

— Other liabilities 135,102

160,940 Total liabilities 1,948,472

2,269,910 Total stockholders' equity 3,394,764

3,191,860 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,343,236

$ 5,461,770





(1) On January 1, 2019, Akamai adopted the new lease accounting standard on a modified retrospective basis by applying the new standard to its lease portfolio as of January 1, 2019, while continuing to apply legacy guidance in the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard required Akamai to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for its operating leases related to real estate and co-location arrangements. The adoption of the standard also resulted in elimination of related accrued expenses and deferred rent liabilities, as of January 1, 2019, that are now included in the new lease balances.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 705,074



$ 706,508



$ 662,759



$ 1,411,582



$ 1,331,483

Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue(1) (2) 242,193



240,743



235,487



482,936



470,312

Research and development(1) 61,439



66,141



59,709



127,580



124,774

Sales and marketing(1) 135,106



126,276



131,680



261,382



254,233

General and administrative(1) (2) 120,116



122,835



170,206



242,951



324,591

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,648



9,599



8,294



19,247



16,725

Restructuring charges 790



6,389



266



7,179



15,174

Total costs and operating expenses 569,292



571,983



605,642



1,141,275



1,205,809

Income from operations 135,782



134,525



57,117



270,307



125,674

Interest income 6,410



8,635



6,409



15,045



10,374

Interest expense (8,446)



(12,116)



(9,204)



(20,562)



(14,054)

Other (expense) income, net (578)



511



(2,769)



(67)



(2,748)

Income before provision for income taxes 133,168



131,555



51,553



264,723



119,246

Provision for income taxes 19,253



24,425



8,492



43,678



22,471

Net income $ 113,915



$ 107,130



$ 43,061



$ 221,045



$ 96,775





















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.70



$ 0.66



$ 0.25



$ 1.35



$ 0.57

Diluted $ 0.69



$ 0.65



$ 0.25



$ 1.34



$ 0.56





















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 163,407



163,236



170,250



163,322



170,183

Diluted 165,019



164,787



172,307



164,903



172,156







(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 113,915



$ 107,130



$ 43,061



$ 221,045



$ 96,775

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 106,065



108,205



106,298



214,270



210,393

Stock-based compensation 48,142



45,305



47,497



93,447



92,183

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 15,626



8,982



(4,302)



24,608



(12,116)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,010



11,618



8,909



19,628



13,759

Restructuring-related software charges —



—



—



—



2,818

Other non-cash reconciling items, net 1,301



(121)



3,636



1,180



8,015

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable 5,639



(43,766)



1,530



(38,127)



(16,889)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,258)



(13,029)



13,505



(23,287)



8,578

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 32,577



(85,366)



4,221



(52,789)



(27,091)

Deferred revenue (1,313)



29,286



4,309



27,973



29,552

Other current liabilities (9,266)



(9,473)



(8,046)



(18,739)



5,655

Other non-current assets and liabilities 7,491



2,079



(937)



9,570



59

Net cash provided by operating activities 317,929



160,850



219,681



478,779



411,691

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired 55



(121,464)



—



(121,409)



(79)

Cash received (paid) for equity method investment 4,205



(40,213)



—



(36,008)



—

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (133,349)



(142,429)



(88,634)



(275,778)



(201,709)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (381,133)



(10,625)



(394,534)



(391,758)



(467,886)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities 101,493



548,037



64,830



649,530



140,566

Other non-current assets and liabilities (698)



2,935



236



2,237



(479)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (409,427)



236,241



(418,102)



(173,186)



(529,587)



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes —



—



1,132,622



—



1,132,622

Proceeds from the issuance of warrants —



—



119,945



—



119,945

Purchase of note hedge related to convertible senior notes —



—



(261,740)



—



(261,740)

Repayment of convertible senior notes —



(690,000)



—



(690,000)



—

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 8,998



19,774



11,365



28,772



34,103

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (11,317)



(38,639)



(11,594)



(49,956)



(41,308)

Repurchases of common stock (81,375)



(34,872)



(165,727)



(116,247)



(185,512)

Other non-current assets and liabilities —



(1,558)



(944)



(1,558)



(4,844)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (83,694)



(745,295)



823,927



(828,989)



793,266

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,077



1,601



(12,625)



2,678



(11,460)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (174,115)



(346,603)



612,881



(520,718)



663,910

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 690,384



1,036,987



365,458



1,036,987



314,429

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 516,269



$ 690,384



$ 978,339



$ 516,269



$ 978,339











































AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 (1)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 (1) Web Division $ 380,374



$ 376,275



$ 351,871



$ 756,649



$ 705,121

Media and Carrier Division 324,700



330,233



310,888



654,933



626,362

Total revenue $ 705,074



$ 706,508



$ 662,759



$ 1,411,582



$ 1,331,483

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Web Division 8 %

7 %

10 %

7 %

13 % Media and Carrier Division 4



5



8



5



7

Total revenue 6 %

6 %

9 %

6 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Web Division 10 %

9 %

9 %

9 %

11 % Media and Carrier Division 6



7



7



6



6

Total revenue 8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 (3)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 (3) Cloud Security Solutions $ 204,811



$ 190,093



$ 155,250



$ 394,904



$ 305,326

CDN and other solutions 500,263



516,415



507,509



1,016,678



1,026,157

Total revenue $ 705,074



$ 706,508



$ 662,759



$ 1,411,582



$ 1,331,483





















Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Cloud Security Solutions 32 %

27 %

33 %

29 %

34 % CDN and other solutions (1)



—



4



(1)



5

Total revenue 6 %

6 %

9 %

6 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Cloud Security Solutions 34 %

29 %

31 %

32 %

32 % CDN and other solutions —



2



3



1



3

Total revenue 8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %





(1) As of January 1, 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition (3) As of January 1, 2019, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. Revenue amounts were reassigned from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue as a result of this change and historical results were revised in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 46,259



$ 47,086



$ 44,062



$ 93,345



$ 88,453

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 658,815



659,422



618,697



1,318,237



1,243,030

Total revenue $ 705,074



$ 706,508



$ 662,759



$ 1,411,582



$ 1,331,483

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 5 %

6 %

(14) %

6 %

(14) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 6



6



12



6



13

Total revenue 6 %

6 %

9 %

6 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 5 %

6 %

(14) %

6 %

(14) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 8



8



10



8



10

Total revenue 8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 U.S. $ 416,859



$ 418,200



$ 413,129



$ 835,059



$ 836,468

International 288,215



288,308



249,630



576,523



495,015

Total revenue $ 705,074



$ 706,508



$ 662,759



$ 1,411,582



$ 1,331,483

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 1 %

(1) %

3 %

— %

5 % International 15



17



21



16



22

Total revenue 6 %

6 %

9 %

6 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):

















U.S. 1 %

(1) %

3 %

— %

5 % International 20



24



18



22



16

Total revenue 8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %





(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition