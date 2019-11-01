Akamai Technologies, Inc. Hosts Massachusetts Elected Officials to its New Kendall Square Headquarters

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Nov 01, 2019, 18:18 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, officially opened its global headquarters in Cambridge Massachusetts today. Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer welcomed Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Edward Markey and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, celebrated the opening of its new global headquarters in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA. The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Senator Edward Markey, Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer of Akamai, and Governor Charlie Baker. The 19-story building is home to 1,800 employees.
