Akamai Technologies To Hold Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's second quarter financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the Internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671

International: (508) 637-5655

Conference ID: 2481329

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 2481329. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice

Media Relations

646-320-4107

[email protected]

Tom Barth

Investor Relations

617-274-7130

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

