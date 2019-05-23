Akamai to Gather Global Business, Developer and Technology Leaders and Innovators at its Edge World 2019 Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced the agenda for its Akamai Edge World 2019 customer conference, taking place from June 10-13, 2019, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Focused on business transformation through the power of the edge, Akamai Edge World 2019 will bring together more than 1,000 business leaders, developers, technologists and industry influencers who are extending their cloud investments by tapping edge technology and innovation to make their businesses faster, smarter and more secure.

The four-day conference provides unmatched learning opportunities for current and prospective Akamai prospects and customers, focusing on the most critical topics and trends shaping the future of the digital enterprise, such as Web and enterprise security, edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), over-the-top (OTT) video, DevOps orchestration and automation, blockchain and more.

Edge World 2019 will feature powerful keynote addresses that speak to the conference's two central themes: Building the Future and Securing the Future at the Edge. Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, will deliver a talk on closing the gender gap in technology and encouraging participation from all walks of life. Akamai has invited select participants from local Girls Who Code, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada and school STEM programs to attend Ms. Saujani's session.

Attendees will also get a deep look at the latest cybersecurity challenges and threats in a keynote address by Elliott Peterson, FBI Special Agent for Anchorage's Computer Intrusion Squad. Peterson's address will draw from his experiences investigating complex botnets, high-dollar account takeover fraud, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. In addition, Stephanie Balaouras, vice president and research director at Forrester Research, will bring an industry perspective and her insights on security. She will also host a panel of CxOs from some of the world's leading digital businesses to discuss their experiences driving adoption of effective security strategies.

Basketball legend and Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal will deliver the closing keynote reflecting on his career as an entrepreneur and technology investor. Finally, Akamai CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton will discuss industry megatrends and how the edge is currently helping customers profoundly transform their businesses.

"Akamai Edge World will unite the brightest minds in technology who are ushering in next-generation business transformation with the edge at the core," said Monique Bonner, chief marketing officer at Akamai. "Our ultimate goal is to arm attendees with the actionable knowledge, sharpened skills and proven strategies to drive faster, higher quality and more secure digital experiences for their businesses and their customers."

The conference will feature three distinct session tracks : Edge, Security and DevOps. The tracks include dozens of 40-minute sessions that tackle each discipline's hottest trends, challenges and best practices, featuring end users, business executives, technical experts, and partners in a variety of formats such as case studies, expert standup talks, interactive discussions and hands-on labs.

Akamai Edge World 2019 will begin with two days of Akamai University courses on June 10 and 11, providing in-depth training on implementing, configuring, managing and troubleshooting Akamai solutions. The Edge World Expo will feature opportunities to engage with and learn from Akamai experts through interactive experiences such as an Expert Bar and a hands-on DevOps zone, live interviews with industry experts on AkamaiTV, and Akamai's Security, Network and Broadcast Operations Command and Control Centers. The Expo will also include three core zones dedicated to the Edge, Security and DevOps conference tracks with theater presentations, interactive demo stations and more.

