Akash Network Provides Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure to ColdStack

"Our team is very happy with how well the integration with Akash has gone," said Alexander Shishow, CEO of ColdStack. "The node deployment process was incredibly easy, and we're already seeing a boost in our performance. We're looking forward to deploying more file nodes on Akash, and incorporating their infrastructure even further in the future."

The collaboration will begin with ColdStack deploying its file nodes, which is already in operation, to the Akash Network which will play a key role in the overall infrastructure. This allows Akash Network to eventually implement a full-scale caching service that will be able to cache files during file retrieval. Deploying these nodes to Akash makes it so the user can pair the reliability of Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) with the sustainability of a decentralized network like Akash.

"We see the deployment of these nodes as just the first step in an ongoing technical collaboration with ColdStack, said Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network. As the metaverse expands and NFTs (which require a great deal of reliance and variation in its storage needs) become more mainstream and widely adopted, it's important to have affordable, accessible storage that is also in line with the values of Web 3.0. We're proud to be able to offer decentralized infrastructure as a foundational element of the future of the Internet."

File nodes are responsible for all interactions during the data uploading and downloading process. These nodes record the metadata of these files and replicate it in order to eventually recall that same piece of data on its own. Metadata contains the file size and hash (to control the file's integrity), a specific user's wallet hash, and a record of which gateway node the file node eventually interacts with. This metadata is securely stored on the blockchain and can be easily verified. The vision of Web 3.0 prioritizes ownership over digital identity, a term referred to as self-sovereignty. Rather than hosting its nodes with a centralized entity, ColdStack combines the immutability provided by decentralization with the reliability of a traditional hosting service through Akash Network.

About Akash Network:

Akash Network, the world's first decentralized and open-source cloud, accelerates deployment, scale, efficiency and price performance for high-growth industries like blockchain and machine learning/AI. Known as the "Airbnb for Cloud Compute", Akash Network provides a fast, efficient and low-cost application deployment solution. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at up to three times less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Utilizing containerization and open-source technology, Akash Network leverages 85% of underutilized cloud capacity in 8.4 million global data centers, enabling anyone to buy and sell cloud computing. For more information visit: https://akash.network/ .

About ColdStack:

ColdStack is a unified protocol that allows for the aggregation of Decentralized Storage Networks (DSNs) such as Filecoin, Storj, and Arweave. Coldstack enables the easy use of these platforms without significant integration efforts, regardless of an individual's familiarity with DSNs. As the first-to-market Decentralized Cloud Aggregator, ColdStack offers a single-entry point to any DSN, optimizing the final costs for consumers with our proprietary AI-based pipeline. Much like how 1inch sources liquidity from a number of different exchange pools, ColdStack supplies its users with the most affordable and convenient way to access storage space from any decentralized cloud.

