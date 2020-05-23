AKASO Announces the New Brave 6 Plus Action Camera

FREDERICK, Md., May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years now, AKASO has been the world-leader in low-priced, high-quality action cameras designed as more affordable alternatives to GoPro with similar features. Released in 2019, the company's Brave 6 action camera has received rave reviews for both is functionality and price – less than $100. The company has now released the Brave 6 Plus action camera which adds a few more bells & whistles to their stalwart "Brave" product line. Some of the new improvements include a touchscreen, a 6-axis Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), boosted video resolution, added external microphone support, 8x zoom, as well as integration with the AKASO GO app. The AKASO Brave 6 Plus is priced at $119.99 MSRP.