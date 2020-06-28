AKASO Releases New Brave 7 LE Action Camera

In addition to its technical features, the AKASO Brave 7 LE comes with a great selection of accessories such as a remote control, two 1350mAh batteries so there's always an extra on hand. The camera itself is waterproof to IPX7 standards (1 meter) and includes a rugged waterproof case that can go to 30 meters (98 feet).

Priced at only $139.99 MSRP, the AKASO Brave 7 LE gives consumers the same technical features, double the accessories and extras, and only one-third the price of the GoPro Hero 8 ($399 MSRP)!

AKASO Brave 7 LE Details:

Touchscreen

Dual Color Screens

4K30FPS video

20MP still photos

6-Axis Stabilization

EIS 2.0 (electronic image stabilization)

AKASO GO App

Remote Control

Waterproof to 1 meter

Built-In WiFi and HDMI

Waterproof case

(2) 1350mAh batteries

