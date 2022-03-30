Akastor ASA: Annual Report and Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021
Mar 30, 2022, 02:47 ET
OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA publishes its Annual Report, including the board's Corporate Governance Statement, and Environmental, Social and Governance Report for 2021. The reports are attached and are also available at the company's website www.akastor.com.
Akastor has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12, cf section 5-5, of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
