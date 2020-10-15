Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA will publish its third quarter 2020 results on Friday October 30, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call at 8:00 a.m. CET. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Dial-in numbers:

UK/International +44 (0) 203 769 6819

Norway +47 2195 6342

USA +1 646 787 0157

Confirmation code: 439696

Live webcast and replay link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20201030_1

The complete presentation and report will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: [email protected]

