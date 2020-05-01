AKC Canine Health Foundation Marks Pet Cancer Awareness Month with Over $902,000 in New Canine Cancer Research Grants Awarded This Year
RALEIGH, N.C., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) marks Pet Cancer Awareness Month this May with more than $902,000 awarded for 12 new canine cancer research grants this year.
Canine cancer research remains a priority for CHF and its donors, with oncology typically occupying more than one-quarter of the dollars in their active grants portfolio (available to view at akcchf.org/portfolio). Research programs for canine cancer, including the Hemangiosarcoma Research Initiative, allow the Foundation to focus fundraising and research efforts on advancing the understanding, treatment, and prevention of cancer to benefit dogs. Since its founding in 1995, CHF and its donors have invested more than $14 million in canine cancer research at the mark of their 25th anniversary in 2020. CHF's recent canine cancer research grant highlights include:
- Grant 02780: Bladder Carcinogen Exposures in Pet Dogs
Principal Investigator: Lauren Trepanier, DVM, PhD; University of Wisconsin, Madison
Measuring urinary concentrations of carcinogenic household chemicals in dogs with and without bladder cancer will inform understanding of early DNA damage in urinary bladder cells and bladder cancer prevention strategies.
- Grant 02772: Identifying Early Stage Ultra-rare Mutations as Predictive Biomarkers of Lymphoma in High-risk versus Low-risk Breeds Within the Dog Aging Project
Principal Investigator: Daniel Promislow, PhD; University of Washington
Canine lymphoma risk associated with variation in the frequency and type of rare precancerous mutations will be evaluated in this large cohort study. This work is part of the Dog Aging Project, a groundbreaking study seeking to understand how genes, lifestyle, and environment influence aging.
- Grant 02768: Defining the Functional Consequences and Therapeutic Vulnerability of Dystrophin Alterations in Canine Osteosarcoma
Principal Investigator: Cheryl A. London, DVM, PhD; Tufts University
Studying the incidence of dystrophin gene deletions and their role in canine osteosarcoma will inform testing and treatment strategies for dogs with bone cancer and this genetic mutation.
- Grant 02759: Reprogramming the Tumor Immune Niche in Canine Hemangiosarcoma
Principal Investigator: Jong Hyuk Kim, DVM, PhD; University of Minnesota
Studying immune cells and how they promote tumor growth and inflammation in hemangiosarcoma will improve our understanding of this cancer and may provide novel treatment targets.
"Canine cancer is continuously a top concern for dog owners and veterinarians alike," states Andrea Fiumefreddo, CHF Director of Programs & Operations. "CHF works diligently with our stakeholders to find and fund scientific studies with the most potential to improve our knowledge of canine cancer, providing better diagnostics and new treatment strategies."
Through sound scientific studies and the dissemination of health information, CHF remains committed to the fight against canine cancer and bringing more years of happiness to dogs and their owners. Learn more about CHF's canine cancer research program at akcchf.org/caninecancer.
About CHF
Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $56 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.
