AKC Canine Health Foundation Receives Multi-million Dollar Gift to Advance the Health of Dogs

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners by funding significant scientific research and sharing information to prevent, treat and cure canine disease, announces the receipt of a $5.9 million bequest from a private, anonymous donor. The donation is specifically designated to scientific canine health research and will further strengthen CHF's already robust portfolio of grants to address the health needs of all dogs across their entire lifetime.

"This donor understood how dogs so positively influence our lives," states CHF Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Diane Brown. "Thanks to the generosity of this dog lover who strongly believed in the importance of peer-reviewed science as a primary means to advance veterinary medicine and the health of all dogs, his investment in the mission and vision of CHF will have important impacts for years to come."

CHF-supported research studies have resulted in over 775 peer-reviewed scientific publications cited more than 26,000 times, demonstrating the impact and relevance of their research funding. Donations to CHF can be designated to support the Foundation's canine health research initiatives in epilepsy, cancer, and tick-borne disease, to the Foundation's greatest need or to research program areas designed to improve the health of dogs from the tip of their nose to the tip of their tail, and everything in between. CHF offers planned giving, monthly giving, tribute donations to honor dogs and/or people, and many other ways to support canine health at www.akcchf.org/how-to-help. Those interested in joining the Foundation and their amazing donors in support of healthy dogs are encouraged to contact CHF at chf@akcchf.org for more information.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $52 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

SOURCE AKC Canine Health Foundation

Related Links

http://www.akcchf.org

