'AKC Heroes: 2020 Awards For Canine Excellence' Special Coming To AKC.tv

This new special on AKC.tv will take viewers through the selection process as an esteemed panel of judges assesses the nominations of the three finalists in each of the five award categories: Uniformed Service K-9, Therapy, Service, Search and Rescue and Exemplary Companion dog . Each episode will be dedicated to one category, with the ultimate honoree for that respective category chosen. The fifteen finalists were carefully selected from a pool of more than 800 impressive nominations.

Award finalists include a Belgian Tervuren who works as a certified water search dog, bringing closure to countless families, a Mastiff who provides love and comfort to his quadriplegic owner, and a Golden Retriever who works as a therapy dog to help children adopted from traumatic situations connect with their new families, among many other extraordinary dogs.



The judging panel includes AKC Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo, Sportscaster, Carolyn Manno and AKC Gazette Managing Editor, Bud Boccone.

"It was a wonderful experience learning about these fifteen incredible ACE Award finalists during the selection process," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary of the American Kennel Club. "Each one of these nominations serves as testimony to the endless ways dogs touch our lives every day. We are grateful to be able to share their stories on AKC.tv."

ACE award recipients in each category will receive $1,000 to be awarded to a pet-related charity of their choice, a one-year supply of Eukanuba dog food, and an engraved sterling silver medallion. The 2020 AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence are proudly sponsored by EUKANUBA™ premium dog nutrition.

Mark your calendars now for AKC.tv's AKC Heroes: 2020 Awards for Canine Excellence November 30th - December 4th at 12pm ET each day. Episodes will also be available on-demand following the premiere.

AKC.tv is available on the web, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku and Fire TV.

The AKC Humane Fund, Inc. unites animal lovers in promoting the joy and value of responsible pet ownership through education, outreach and grant-making. The Fund provides financial grants to domestic violence shelters and Breed Rescue organizations and awards scholarships to students pursuing professions that strengthen the human-animal bond. The AKC Humane Fund's Awards for Canine Excellence are given each year to promote the important role dogs play in our lives. Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible as allowed by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code. For more information, visit www.akchumanefund.org.

The American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc. Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDog

