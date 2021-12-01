'AKC Heroes: 2021 Awards For Canine Excellence' Special Coming To ESPN

This one-hour special will take a deep dive into the stories of these five remarkable dogs and why they were selected as this year's honorees in their respective categories from a pool of nearly 1,000 nominations. The five award categories include: Exemplary Companion, Search and Rescue, Service Dog, Therapy Dog, and Uniformed Service K-9.

Hosting the broadcast is Sportscaster, Carolyn Manno with commentary from AKC Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo and AKC Gazette Managing Editor, Bud Boccone.

"It is no surprise that these five wonderful dogs were selected as this year's ACE winners," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary of the American Kennel Club. "Each of their unique stories is testament to the endless ways dogs impact our lives every day. We are honored to be able to highlight these special dogs on ESPN2 with this broadcast."

ACE award recipients in each category will receive $1,000 to be awarded to a pet-related charity of their choice, a one-year supply of Eukanuba dog food, and an engraved sterling silver medallion. The 2021 AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence are proudly sponsored by EUKANUBA™ premium dog nutrition.

Mark your calendars now for AKC Heroes: 2021 Awards for Canine Excellence airing on ESPN2 and the ESPN app on December 2nd at 11pm ET. Check your local listings for multiple re-airs on ESPN networks.

The AKC Humane Fund, Inc. unites animal lovers in promoting the joy and value of responsible pet ownership through education, outreach and grant-making. The Fund provides financial grants to domestic violence shelters and Breed Rescue organizations and awards scholarships to students pursuing professions that strengthen the human-animal bond. The AKC Humane Fund's Awards for Canine Excellence are given each year to promote the important role dogs play in our lives. Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible as allowed by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code. For more information, visit www.akchumanefund.org.

The American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc. Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDog

SOURCE American Kennel Club