AKCA Commends Commerce Department on Final Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Determinations on Wooden Cabinets and Vanities from China

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is commending the antidumping and countervailing duty final determinations issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce as an important conclusion by the agency to address unfairly traded Chinese imports of wooden cabinets and vanities. The total antidumping and countervailing duties are as follows: Dalian Meisen 269.91%, Foremost 122.1%, Ancientree 13.33%, with all others 58.89%. This means that almost all Chinese manufacturers will now face a combined AD/CVD cash deposit rate of about 59%.

"Today's final determinations by the Department of Commerce mark a historic day for the American cabinet and vanity industry," said Stephen Wellborn, one of the owners at AKCA member company Wellborn Cabinets. "We thank Secretary Ross and the team at the Commerce Department for their leadership in standing up for American jobs. China is not playing by the rules and today's announcement will help level the playing field for American kitchen cabinet workers."

"The final determinations rendered by the Commerce Department are a major step forward for the American kitchen cabinet industry," said Mark Trexler, President and CEO at AKCA member Master WoodCraft. "Our fight is still not over, and we are hopeful for a positive outcome at the International Trade Commission in late March."

In October, the Department of Commerce issued preliminary antidumping duties ranging from 4.49 percent to 262.18 percent, with most Chinese producers facing antidumping duties of 39.25 percent. These antidumping duties are in addition to earlier countervailing duties averaging 16 percent, which have been in effect since August 2019. As a result of this final decision, cash deposits will continue to be required on all wooden cabinets and vanities imported from China.

On March 6, 2019, the AKCA initiated one of the largest trade cases ever filed against Chinese imports at the International Trade Commission and the Department of Commerce – a case which challenges China's unfair trade practices in the wooden cabinet and vanity production industry.

The AKCA is comprised of more than 50 member companies based across the United States. With today's final determination, the AKCA looks forward to another final decision at the International Trade Commission, which is expected in late March.

About AKCA:

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition of organizations that have joined forces to fight for American kitchen cabinet workers and our industry. Established in 2019, AKCA is standing up for American workers and supporting the actions of those who oppose China's cheating of America's kitchen cabinet industry. We are proud to support one of the largest trade cases in history filed against China at the International Trade Commission (ITC) and Department of Commerce.

