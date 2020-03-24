AKCA Praises International Trade Commission Decision on Wooden Cabinets and Vanities from China

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is commending the final affirmative vote by the U.S. International Trade Commission as an important conclusion to a campaign to address unfairly traded Chinese imports of wooden cabinets and vanities. Today's unanimous vote means that antidumping and countervailing duty orders will now go into effect the first week of April.

"Today's ITC vote is a major win for the American kitchen cabinet industry and our American workers," remarked Edwin Underwood, President and COO of Marsh Furniture Company. "This is an extremely important victory for the American kitchen cabinet industry and importantly our great American manufacturing workers. When given a level playing field, the American kitchen industry can compete with anyone in the world."

"The decision rendered by the International Trade Commission helps level the playing field for American kitchen cabinet workers and our great American manufacturing industry," said Mark Trexler, President and CEO at Master WoodCraft Cabinetry. "We look forward to working with our federal enforcement agencies to ensure that China now plays by the rules. Furthermore we commend the International Trade Commission and staff for completing the investigation in difficult circumstances."

While preliminary duties are currently being collected, once the orders are issued, duties will be collected at the final rates, which are higher for most companies. On 24 February 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued antidumping and countervailing duty final determinations. The total antidumping and countervailing duties were as follows: Dalian Meisen 269.91%, Foremost 122.1%, Ancientree 13.33%, with all others 58.89%. Today's ITC vote means that almost all manufacturers that import from China will face final combined AD/CVD cash deposit rates of about 59%. The orders will remain in effect for a minimum of five years, and duty evasion, absorption and circumvention are strictly illegal.

The AKCA is comprised of more than 50 member companies based across the United States. In February 2020, members of the AKCA testified in front of the International Trade Commission to stand up for American workers and protect the historic American industry.

On March 6, 2019, the AKCA initiated one of the largest trade cases ever filed against Chinese imports at the International Trade Commission and the Department of Commerce – a case which challenges China's manipulation and unfair trade practices in the wooden cabinet and vanity production industry.

About AKCA:

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition of organizations that have joined forces to fight for American kitchen cabinet workers and our industry. Established in 2019, AKCA is standing up for American workers and supporting the actions of those who oppose China's cheating of America's kitchen cabinet industry. We are proud to support one of the largest trade cases in history filed against China at the International Trade Commission (ITC) and Department of Commerce.

SOURCE American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance