Akebia Therapeutics Announces Change to Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and governmental restrictions limiting the number of people who may gather together, and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and communities, the location of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (Annual Meeting) has been changed to a virtual meeting. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on June 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, but will be held via live audio webcast. Stockholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting only via the webcast.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 9, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker or nominee as of such record date. To access, participate in, and vote at the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AKBA2020 , you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. A list of registered stockholders will also be available to record holders during the Annual Meeting at that same website.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's additional proxy material filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today and the Company's website at www.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

