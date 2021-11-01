Akebia Therapeutics Appoints Ron Frieson, Healthcare Operations Leader, to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced the appointment of Ron Frieson to its Board of Directors. Frieson currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), a non-profit corporation whose mission focuses on bettering all aspects of children's healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron to Akebia's Board of Directors and believe his experience driving improved patient outcomes and enabling access to healthcare for underserved populations will bring tremendous value to the Board," said John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, Akebia Therapeutics. "Ron's broad overall business experience strengthens our leadership capabilities. In addition, as kidney disease disproportionately impacts people of color, Ron's experience driving health equity in public policy and patient access will be critical expertise as Akebia works toward a brighter future for all people impacted by kidney disease."

Mr. Frieson has more than 20 years of experience managing business operations across a variety of sectors and geographies including healthcare, telecommunications and public policy. He held several leadership roles at CHOA before assuming his current role of COO, including President, Foundation and External Affairs, and Chief Public Policy Officer. Throughout his time with the organization, Mr. Frieson has been instrumental in improving Medicaid funding, increasing annual fundraising, and assessing the impact of the Affordable Care Act on pediatric healthcare systems.

"Having spent over a decade fully immersed in healthcare system operations, I appreciate the complexities of access to care and the collaboration necessary to advance care," said Mr. Frieson. "I am honored to join the Board of Directors for Akebia, a company that is truly committed to patients."

Mr. Frieson was a past chair and member of the American Kidney Fund's Board of Trustees. Prior to joining CHOA, Mr. Frieson was the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Urban League and formerly served as the Chief Diversity Officer of BellSouth Corporation (acquired by AT&T Inc. in 2006) where he created the Office of Diversity.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

