Akeneo Unveils AI-Powered Product Data Intelligence to Enhance Its Product Experience Management Suite

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, today announced the launch of Akeneo PIM Version 3.0 and its new AI-based product library, Franklin, at the Akeneo PIM Summit, the global gathering of Akeneo customers and partners in Paris, France.

The new Franklin solution brings machine learning-enabled product data intelligence capabilities to Akeneo's product experience management suite. It automates the process of product information curation and enrichment, addressing a main pain point for most retailers and brands.

Franklin's subscription-based library of 50 million products offers best-of-breed technical product information and machine learning-based insights with scoring to help craft compelling product experiences. This capability dramatically increases the efficiency of catalog managers, reduces time-to-market, and empowers merchants with data-driven insights that ensure the accuracy, comprehensiveness, and effectiveness of the product data generated.

Ask Franklin, a new API-based offering, is a stand-alone product that solves costly challenges associated with gathering, organizing and managing technical product information. It is Akeneo's first product built on top of the Frankin library. The new product provides enterprises with simple and comprehensive access to the most up-to-date publicly available technical product information for product catalogs.

"Merchants need to evolve from managing product data to crafting product experiences," said Fred de Gombert, co-founder and CEO at Akeneo. "With Franklin as the cornerstone, we are building a first-of-its-kind product data intelligence platform which will include additional recommendation services and analytical capabilities to help both B2B and B2C merchants excel in this new era."

Franklin's product data intelligence capabilities are seamlessly integrated into Akeneo PIM 3.0 Enterprise Edition as Franklin Insights, which automatically maps product attribute entries from the Franklin library to the PIM catalog. Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition 3.0 also introduces additional features aimed at increasing productivity and collaboration. A new Reference Entity feature allows users to natively create and enrich common information shared among products, such as designers, brands, materials, country origins, and care instructions. In addition, version 3.0 introduces support for Single Sign On, using a SAML-based authentication system that allows managers to handle all user permissions in a centralized place. Single Sign On also enables individual users to switch from one application to another without having to re-enter their login credentials.

"The quality of product data information is becoming an increasingly important differentiator for omnichannel retailers and merchants," said Edouard Dewulf, Director of Consulting Services at CGI France, an Akeneo Gold Solution Partner for enterprise PIM solutions. "Akeneo PIM 3.0, now enhanced by the Franklin product library, empowers businesses with automated product data enrichment capabilities, making it one of the most powerful PIM solutions on the market."

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Information Management (PIM) solutions that enable retailers and corporate brands to deliver a consistent and enriched customer experience across all sales channels, including e-commerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact hello@akeneo.com.

