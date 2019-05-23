Akeneo Wins Two Awards at Magento Imagine 2019

BOSTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, today announced that it has won the coveted 2019 Imagine Excellence Award issued by Magento, an Adobe company. Akeneo is the only product information management (PIM) Premier Partner to claim the prestigious award, which is an annual recognition of Magento merchants and partners that have demonstrated exceptional eCommerce innovation and business success.

Akeneo took home the Imagine Excellence Award in the category of Best Digital Commerce Experience for its work with the web agency, O2web on an eCommerce transformation project for Patrick Morin, a Quebec-based hardware chain that sells thousands of different products online. One of the most challenging aspects of orchestrating an omnichannel eCommerce site for Patrick Morin was product inventory management, which is particularly complex for categories such as home renovation that have tens of thousands of product classifications and attribute specifications.

Akeneo PIM, integrated seamlessly with the Magento eCommerce platform, proved to be the perfect solution to this problem. It provides Patrick Morin's 1,400 employees with a single source of truth for all product data across tens of thousands of SKUs, ensuring that all departments have accurate, exportable, and up-to-date product information when they need it.

Akeneo PIM provides Patrick Morin's online customers with an intuitive and compelling shopping experience akin to their in-store environment. By presenting product departments, promotions, and categories with the same level of clarity and user experience as physical stores, Akeneo enables Patrick Morin's eCommerce shoppers to land instantly on the exact item they search for. In fact, the hardware retailer saw a 26 percent increase in search visits, and a whopping 31 percent increase in associated revenues.

"The Patrick Morin's project illustrates perfectly PIM's magical power to transform eCommerce operations and drive sales," said Fred de Gombert, Akeneo's CEO and co-founder. "Product information is the lifeblood of eCommerce. Winning the Imagine Excellence Awards is a great validation of Akeneo's focus on helping merchants thrive by creating accurate, relevant, and compelling product experiences across the entire customer shopping journey."

Akeneo also won the 2019 Up-and-Comer Partner Award for the company's rapidly growing influence and adoption among the Magento seller ecosystem as PIM solution provider.

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan, trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact hello@akeneo.com

