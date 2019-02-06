Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.5207 Today

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The shares in Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.5207 (NOK 4.41142) as from today, 11 February 2019. The pay-out date will be on or about 19 February 2019.

Contacts:

Investor contact: Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/akerbp--ex-dividend-usd-0-5207-today,c2735717

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker BP ASA