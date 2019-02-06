Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.5207 Today
Aker BP ASA
Feb 11, 2019, 01:15 ET
TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The shares in Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.5207 (NOK 4.41142) as from today, 11 February 2019. The pay-out date will be on or about 19 February 2019.
Investor contact: Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
