Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.5207 Today

Aker BP ASA

Feb 11, 2019, 01:15 ET

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The shares in Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.5207 (NOK 4.41142) as from today, 11 February 2019. The pay-out date will be on or about 19 February 2019.

Investor contact: Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

