Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.5207 Today
Aker BP ASA
May 08, 2019, 01:59 ET
TRONDHEIM, Norway, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.5207 (NOK 4.52363) as from today, 8 May 2019. The pay-out date will be on or about 16 May 2019.
Contacts:
Investor contact:
Kjetil Bakken,
VP Investor Relations,
tel.: +47-918-89-889
Media contact:
Ole-Johan Faret,
Press Spokesman,
tel.: +47-402-24-217
