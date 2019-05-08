Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.5207 Today

TRONDHEIM, Norway, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.5207 (NOK 4.52363) as from today, 8 May 2019. The pay-out date will be on or about 16 May 2019.

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Kjetil Bakken,

VP Investor Relations,

tel.: +47-918-89-889

Media contact:

Ole-Johan Faret,

Press Spokesman,

tel.: +47-402-24-217



