AKER BP: Publication of 2018 Reports

TRONDHEIM, Norway, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP ASA today, 18 March 2019, made public the electronic version of the Annual Report, the Annual Statement of Reserves and the Sustainability Report for 2018.

"2018 was a fantastic year. We are very pleased with the year's financial results, which show a net profit of USD 476 million - an increase of 73 per cent. Through excellent project execution, a strong cash flow from our existing portfolio and a solid balance sheet, we have built a foundation for Aker BP's further growth. This strength allows us to increase our dividend payment objectives. The Board of Directors has proposed a 2019 dividend distribution totalling USD 750 million, up from USD 450 million in 2018, and indicated its ambition to raise dividend payouts through to 2023 by USD 100 million per year," says CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik.

Read the reports here:

Aker BP Annual Report 2018

Aker BP Sustainability Report 2018

Aker BP Annual Statement of Reserves 2018

