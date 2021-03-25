TRONDHEIM, Norway, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP has today published the company's Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Annual Statement of Reserves for 2020. The reports are attached, and can also be found on the company's website www.akerbp.com.



Annual Report 2020

Sustainability Report 2020

Statement of Reserves 2020

Contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp-releases-2020-reports,c3313545

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3313545/1392428.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3313545/ad45edf94335a9ab.pdf Annual Statement of Reserves 2020 https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3313545/bdef52ed4fde0572.pdf Sustainability Report 2020 https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3313545/bbcbe417a3e6ea5f.pdf Annual Report 2020

SOURCE Aker BP ASA