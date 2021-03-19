Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Reports for 2020

OSLO, Norway, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report and corporate governance report for 2020.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Media Contact:

Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: [email protected]

