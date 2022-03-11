Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Sustainability, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Reports for 2021
Mar 11, 2022, 04:27 ET
OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2021.
The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.
Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.
Media Contact:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: [email protected]
Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
Annual Report 2021
5967007LIEEXZXG42836-2021-12-31-en.zip
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3514455/85dce0d47fd8869f.pdf
Remuneration Report 2021
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3514455/895aa653cb44a180.pdf
Corporate Governance Report 2021
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3514455/b9fa491ac3263c14.pdf
Sustainability Report 2021
