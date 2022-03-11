Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Sustainability, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Reports for 2021

News provided by

Aker Solutions ASA

Mar 11, 2022, 04:27 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2021.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Media Contact:

Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--annual--sustainability--remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2021,c3514455

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker Solutions ASA

Also from this source

Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-Quarter Results 2021...

Aker Solutions to Provide Subsea Production System for Mero 4...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics