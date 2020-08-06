OSLO, Norway, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the release on July 17, 2020, where Aker Solutions announced its intention to spin off the company's offshore wind development and carbon capture businesses into two separate companies.

The two companies, Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS and Aker Carbon Capture AS, are intended to be listed on Merkur Market operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange, following private placement processes to secure funding for future operations.

Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) have been appointed as financial advisors for the process.

In preparation for these processes company presentations have been prepared. The presentations are available on https://www.akersolutions.com/investors/presentations

CONTACT:

Media Contact:

Ivar Simensen,

mob: +47 464 02 317,

email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge,

mob: +47 450 32 090,

email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--company-presentations-related-to-offshore-wind-and-carbon-capture-spin-offs,c3164612

SOURCE Aker Solutions ASA