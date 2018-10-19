AKERBP: Ex Dividend USD 0.3124 Today

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.3124 (NOK 2.56866) as from today, 1 November 2018. The pay-out date will be on or about 9 November 2018.

Contacts:
Investor contact:
Kjetil Bakken
VP Investor Relations,
tel.: +47-918-89-889

