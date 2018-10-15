AKERBP: Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA

01:26 ET

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Oct. 19, 2018

Dividend amount: USD 0.3124 per share (NOK 2.56866 per share)

Declared currency: USD

Last day of trading including right: 31 October 2018

Ex-date: 1 November 2018

Record date: 2 November 2018

Payment date: 9 November 2018

Date of approval:  18 October 2018

As per the updated loan agreement in the DETNOR02 bond loan (ISIN: NO 001068414.5), clause 12.4, bondholders have an option to put bonds at 107% of the dividend distribution amount. A distribution event notice will be sent to bondholders on the dividend payment date.

Investor contact:
Kjetil Bakken,
VP Investor Relations,
tel.: +47-91-889-889

Media contact: 
Tore Langballe,
VP Communications,
tel.: +47-907-77-841

Ole-Johan Faret,
Press Spokesman,
tel.: +47-402-24-217

AKERBP: Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA

