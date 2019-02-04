AKERBP: Key information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by Aker BP ASA
Dividend amount: USD 0.5207 per share (NOK 4.41142 per share)
Declared currency: USD
Last day of trading including right: 8 February 2019
Ex-date: 11 February, 2019
Record date: 12 February, 2019
Payment date: 19 February, 2019
Date of approval: 5 February, 2019
As per the updated loan agreement in the DETNOR02 bond loan (ISIN: NO 001068414.5), clause 12.4, bondholders have an option to put bonds at 107% of the dividend distribution amount. A distribution event notice will be sent to bondholders on the dividend payment date.
Contact:
Investor contact:
Kjetil Bakken,
VP Investor Relations,
tel.: +47-91-889-889
Media contact:
Tore Langballe,
VP Communications,
tel.: +47-907-77-841
Ole-Johan Faret,
Press Spokesman,
tel.: +47-402-24-217
