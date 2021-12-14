Akerna to Attend CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum and NCIA's Cannabis Business Summit & Expo 2021

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and the developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, will participate in the National Cannabis Industry Association's (NCIA) Cannabis Business Summit & Expo 2021 and CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA from December 16th–17th. CannaVest is a national trade association-sponsored investment forum at NCIA's expo.

Akerna's Chief Financial Officer, John Fowle, will participate in a CannaVest panel titled "From Seed to Sale: Investment Opportunities Along the Total Continuum of the Cannabis Industry" on Thursday, December 16th at 8:45am PT, along with industry thought leaders from Abaca, Alliance Global Partners, Fire & Flower, Kings Garden, Urban-Gro, and Shryne Group.

Management will be available for in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. Interested parties can contact [email protected] to schedule.

NCIA's Cannabis Business Summit & Expo will bring together cannabis professionals for three days, including networking events, panel discussions, expert presenters, tours, workshops, and an exciting expo floor.

Attending NCIA's Cannabis Business Summit? Join Lyndell Werling, Senior Account Executive – Akerna Enterprise, on Friday, December 17th at 12:00pm PT as she discusses Track and Trace vs. Seed-to-Sale at the Knowledge Bar.

For additional event information and to attend, register here. For 20% off registration, use promo code SPK20.

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions.

The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics, Viridian Sciences and 365 Cannabis.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

