Akero Therapeutics to Announce New Data from NASH Phase 2a BALANCED Study of AKR-001

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO) today announced that the company plans to discuss new efficacy and safety data, including biopsy results, from its Phase 2a BALANCED study of AKR-001 in patients with biopsy-confirmed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in a post-market press release and webcast to be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Conference Call / Webcast Details

The company will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) tomorrow afternoon, June 30. The webcast of the conference call will be made available on the company's website at www.akerotx.com under the Investors tab in the Events, Presentations & Webcasts section. To access the call via dial-in, please dial 1-866-652-5200 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-6060 (international) five minutes prior to the start time. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance to improve overall health of NASH patients. The company's lead product candidate, AKR-001, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.

SOURCE Akero Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.akerotx.com

