Akero Therapeutics To Present At The 2020 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that CEO Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., will provide a business overview and update at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30 AM Pacific time on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for patients with NASH and other serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company's lead program AKR-001 is being evaluated in a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.

