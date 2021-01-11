AkeruE, a Museum Dedicated to Creative Learning Experiences for Children Set to Open in the Panasonic Center Tokyo in April 2021

In 2006, Panasonic opened RiSuPia, a hands-on museum, with the goal to increase children's interest and curiosity in science and mathematics and to support the educational development of the next generation as part of its corporate citizenship activities. Since then, RiSuPia has welcomed a total of 4.6 million visitors, including educational institutions, children and their parents, and has contributed to the improvement of math and science skills as well as supporting human resources development in society.

AkeruE, an expansion of RiSuPia, will serve as a space to foster creativity in children, provide engaging learning experiences and equip them with skills to create new solutions.

As represented by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in 2015 by the United Nations, it is becoming more important to develop the skills to identify and take positive actions to resolve various social issues in an era of increasing unpredictability and dramatic changes.

AkeruE will deal with a wide range of crossover subjects in STEAM2 education. In its initial year, Panasonic will promote joint activities with Katie Ledecky, World Champion swimmer and Olympic Gold medalist, who serves as Panasonic's official ambassador promoting STEM education opportunities in the United States.3

Panasonic will continue to contribute to society by supporting children's creative actions and next-generation development.

The current schedule may change depending on social conditions. STEAM education: STEM education is an educational method by which students learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. STEM education is sometimes amended to include the arts, and referred to as STEAM. Panasonic has been promoting a unique STEM education program entitled " Katie Ledecky's Dive Into STEM Education Powered by Panasonic."

What is AkeruE, Panasonic Creative Museum?

The name AkeruE refers to opening up (akeru in Japanese) the potential of children's intellectual curiosity and inspiring (Eureka4) them to take creative actions.

As a space to develop children's intellectual curiosity and their inspiration, AkeruE provides children with hands-on learning experiences, and creating works and solutions. The exhibited works combine elements of a science museum where children learn scientific principles and elements of an art museum where children find issues in the beauty of the works. By creating spaces and offering workshops that help children participate in projects where they create works and come up with solutions, AkeruE will provide them with opportunities for giving shape to their ideas.

Furthermore, AkeruE will explore ways to collaborate with diverse stakeholders including young people, educators, and local activists, aiming to develop opportunities and communities for all human resources and generations, including children, to learn together and create the future.

At AkeruE, Panasonic will offer opportunities for children to come up with new inspiration based on their curiosity and inquisitive minds.

4. Eureka is the Greek term meaning inspiration.

AkeruE, Panasonic Creative Museum: Area overview

Main areas



[2F]



• ASTRO: Understand the joy of creation by combining things

Exhibits consist of art works created by combining science, technology, and art, and scientific principles explaining the elements of their structures. While alternately observing these two exhibits, you learn the composition of art works, and think of what they express.



• COSMOS: Have fun by giving shape to own ideas generated based on a given topic

When you create your own work using your favorite materials and arrange it on the stage, it will be in harmony with other people's work and become one big work as a whole. You can also get inspired by comparing your work with others and having a look around all exhibits.



• PHOTON: Communicate ideas by using video, photos, and animation

This is a space to assemble your own ideas and creations as a story and express it as a video. You can accumulate experience for communicating your ideas and receiving a response by sharing your ideas.



[3F]



• TECHNITO: Have experience of creating works by using professional-grade equipment

There are digital fabrication devices, such as 3D printer and a laser cutter, which can create various works from data. In addition, STEAM lectures will be offered, which allow you to create products that combine programing and electronic work.



• CHAOS: A wide range of creators from children to adults gather in this space to communicate

People of different ages or professional backgrounds can network and exchange ideas.

[Open] 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Closes early for the time being to prevent the spread of COVID-19) [Closed] On Mondays [Admission] To be determined [Address] 2F and 3F, Panasonic Center Tokyo

3-5-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0063 [Official URL] https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/center-tokyo/en.html

[Planning and production] Loftwork Inc. https://loftwork.com/en/ [Visual identity design] Tomohiro Okazaki, SWIMMING http://www.swimmingdesign.com/

