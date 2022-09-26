WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akin Gump and the Dubai Investment Development Agency, known as "Dubai FDI," a member of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable cooperation on matters related to investment in the United Arasiab Emirates (UAE).

Akin Gump Signs MoU with Dubai FDI on Investment in the United Arab Emirates

This cooperation with Dubai FDI will allow Akin Gump to better assist its clients investing or seeking to invest or establish operations in Dubai by providing access to Dubai FDI resources, assistance and support, as well as guidance and facilitation on working with government entities in Dubai.

Dubai FDI, which seeks to support, grow and sustain foreign investment in Dubai, provides information and support to foreign businesses looking to invest in Dubai's thriving economy and take advantage of its global strategic importance.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Algergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, and Mahmoud (Mac) Fadlallah, managing partner of Akin Gump's Dubai office, alongside the Dubai Advantage Seminars, hosted by Akin Gump at its New York and Washington, D.C. offices on September 19 and 22, 2022.

"As the world evolves in unpredictable ways, Dubai is the emerging jurisdiction-of-choice for many of our clients from a range of sectors, including technology, funds and industry," said Mac Fadlallah. "This agreement will expand Akin Gump's ability to help our clients navigate the regulatory landscape as they invest in, establish or shift operations to Dubai."

Fahad Algergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, added, "We are very pleased to enter into this MoU with Akin Gump, a firm with a long-standing presence in Dubai. Through this cooperation, we are confident we will see further investment in the UAE and continue developing investor demand in Dubai as a preferred global investment destination. We look forward to working with Akin Gump and their clients to facilitate this objective."

Akin Gump has operated in the United Arab Emirates for over 15 years and was the first U.S. law firm to establish in the Dubai International Financial Centre. It advises international clients on doing business in the UAE, including through providing corporate, finance, restructuring, disputes, compliance and investigations support.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Mac Fadlallah

Akin Gump

[email protected]

Office: +971 4.317.3030

SOURCE Akin Gump