akirolabs named 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor™

akirolabs has been named 2022 Cool Vendor™ by Gartner® in the category of Sourcing and Procurement Technology

Gartner's® report recognizes akirolabs' role in enabling procurement organizations to become value creators and ecosystem managers

akirolabs offers a Software-as-a-Service platform for collaborative strategic procurement, boosting value and purpose beyond savings



BERLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- akirolabs, a Berlin-based technology start-up offering a digital, collaborative strategic procurement solution, announced today that it was named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in this year's "Cool Vendors™ in Sourcing and Procurement Technology" report. The recognition underlines the startup's ambition to provide a holistic strategy platform for procurement organizations.

akirolabs – Procurement strategies with value & purpose

Detlef Schultz, Co-Founder of akirolabs: "We are extremely proud and humbled to be named 2022 Cool Vendor™ by Gartner®. This recognition emphasizes the importance of cross-functional collaboration in procurement, not only in times of black swan events, crisis and war. We will continue to shape the future of procurement together with our global advisory board from various industries such as Media, Banking, Pharma, Telco and Consumer Goods as well as scientific and tech experts. In doing so, we will elevate procurement beyond traditional category management towards a truly strategic business function."

According to Gartner's® 2022 Cool Vendor™ report, procurement serves a critical role in today's challenging economic times and uncertain business environments, while often being resource-constrained and relying heavily on internal knowledge silos.

Koray Köse, Senior Director at Gartner®: "akirolabs complements traditional S2C and P2P capabilities providing a holistic sourcing strategy platform. It enables digitized sourcing strategy creation in collaboration with stakeholders and enriches the process with relevant market insights through its AI enabled user cockpit. […] This can help drive early engagement and innovation collaboration with stakeholders inclusively and manage value streams beyond a limited category niche." He further states that it "enables clients to measure and prioritize decisions that move traditional supply management towards ecosystem management with "higher purpose". Incorporating value-based sourcing that considers sustainability aspects as well as profitability and compliance is a differentiator this solution provides."

The Gartner® report highlights that deploying innovative technology to support business processes powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics is an important digital initiative for procurement organizations to keep at the top of their agendas.

About akirolabs:

akirolabs is a software-as-a-service provider in the ProcureTech space, offering collaborative strategic procurement to its clients through a flexible, AI-enabled and industry-agnostic framework. It was founded in March 2021 by Detlef Schultz, former CEO of the Vodafone Procurement Company, Michael Pleuger, Dr. Christoph Flöthmann and Tim Ergenzinger. The solution guides its users through a three-phased approach to derive scenario-based, tailormade procurement strategies.

