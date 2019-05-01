AkitaBox Expands Website to Support Market Growth, Sees Strong First Quarter Success
MADISON, Wis., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly growing facility software and solutions company AkitaBox™ announced today a revamp of their website to support their growth into both core and emerging markets while also delivering an innovative, on-brand and meaningful experience for site visitors.
"Building managers have a limited, dated arsenal of building maintenance tools to choose from — especially when it comes to software. In some cases, teams are still using spreadsheets or paper," said AkitaBox's Chief Executive Officer Todd Hoffmaster.
"We've gone through the process of making sure our brand, from our hexagonal shapes and industrial-inspired color palette, pay homage to building elements that represent the heart of this industry. But we also want to drive this industry towards simplicity, innovation and change, and that's where our user experience can shine, both on our website and in our software."
The website update follows several recent accomplishments from the company earlier this year, including participation in Launch's Founder University event and the acceptance of two awards, "Most-Client Focused Facility Management Company" for the Build Facility Management Awards and "2018's Best Places to Work" from Madison Magazine.
About AkitaBox
AkitaBox is the leading facility management software and data collection provider dedicated to making data-driven building management easy. Founded in 2015, AkitaBox supplies accurate facility data management tools to over 200 million square feet of commercial, educational, healthcare and governmental organizations in the United States. For more information, visit AkitaBox.com.
