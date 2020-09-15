AkitaBox Releases Inspection Software, Growing Portfolio of Facility Management Applications

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AkitaBox™, an industry leader in facility management software solutions, announced today that it has added AkitaBox Inspections to its growing portfolio of software solutions. AkitaBox Inspections offers a first-of-its-kind, visual, location-based facility inspection tool that enables facility teams to complete inspection work more efficiently and provides a complete audit trail of all inspection work being completed in support of their facility compliance.

While working with their customers, AkitaBox realized that there was a need for a software solution that could make facility inspections easier to complete and simpler to track over time. Many organizations still rely on paper documents to complete and record their inspection work, which is time-consuming and creates a potential risk of missing or incomplete paperwork.

"By leveraging our visual platform, AkitaBox is able to solve complex facility challenges that others can't," says Matt Miszewski, CEO of AkitaBox. "The creation of instant audit trails ensures that inspection efforts are scalable and sustainable. When facility teams are more efficient and collaborative in completing their inspections, it reduces the risk of potential fines and ultimately delivers healthier and safer spaces for everyone."

AkitaBox Inspections offers a variety of features to help facility teams streamline their inspection processes:

A visual, location-based platform which enables technicians to quickly find and complete their round

Custom forms and inspection programs using a powerful form builder

Inspections progress tracking across the entire portfolio in real-time

Instant audit trail that is available to share with regulators whenever it is needed

Work orders tied to failed inspections from the field for faster response times

AkitaBox's digital floor plans are powered by AutodeskⓇ Revit, offering unparalleled flexibility compared to ordinary PDF floor plans. Through our implementation process, we create an updated set of BIM models that provides customers accurate drawings of their buildings. Using this BIM model, users can easily manage assets within AkitaBox, ensuring that inspection programs remain accurate over time.

The flexibility of AkitaBox Inspections enables organizations to build programs that meet a wide range of standards, including but not limited to:

National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA)

Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), The Joint Commission (TJC), Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), and other healthcare accreditation organizations

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards related to facility assets

Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA) standards

If your organization is looking to learn more about the AkitaBox Capital Management application, please contact AkitaBox at (608) 729-9191 or visit https://home.akitabox.com/product/app/Inspections

AkitaBox is the leading facility management software provider dedicated to improving the way people manage and interact with the buildings they occupy. Founded in 2015, AkitaBox currently supplies accurate data management tools and implementation services to over 250 million square feet of educational, commercial, healthcare and governmental organizations in the United States. For more information, visit home.akitabox.com.

