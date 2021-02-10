AKJt Acquisition of RiskCap Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AK Jensen Group Limited ("AKJ"), the leading provider of turnkey trading and infrastructure solutions for fund managers, today announced the acquisition of RiskCap Ltd. ("RiskCap") by AKJt Holdings Limited ("AKJt"), an affiliated company.

RiskCap was formed in 2013 and offers services including governance, risk management, and regulatory and AML/CFT compliance. Clients include electronic money institutions and payment institutions, MiFID firms, insurance firms and funds with a collective €5 billion in assets under management. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, will allow AKJ and AKJt to expand its product suite by integrating RiskCap's expertise into existing full-service solutions for funds trading in both traditional and digital assets.

Commenting on the transaction, Neal Mitra, CEO, said: "We welcome RiskCap into the AKJ hedge fund ecosystem and look forward to working with their team on delivering excellent client service and new product opportunities. We plan to incorporate new technologies and expand our business model within GRC (governance, risk and compliance), building upon RiskCap's accomplishments to date and standing as a market leader."

Paul Magro, Co-founder and Managing Director of RiskCap, stated: "We are thrilled to be partnering with AKJ. RiskCap was started with a focus on providing institutions with state-of-the-art client support, and this relationship will now allow us to significantly expand the scope of what we can offer."

About AKJt Holdings Limited and AK Jensen Group Limited

AKJt Holdings Limited is a fintech holding company that is focused on trading, administrative, digitization and other advanced solutions for hedge fund managers. Services for funds provided by AKJt and its affiliates include fund formation, legal and regulatory infrastructure, trading systems, and back office support. Additionally, seed and accelerator capital is provided to qualifying fund managers through the AKJ Digital Assets FoF, which provides institutional investors with diversified exposure to the cryptoeconomy. The interests of all ecosystem participants – investors, fund managers and providers – are aligned through the AKJ Token.

AK Jensen Group Limited and its subsidiaries, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$18 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.

For more information about AKJ visit: https://www.akj.com.

