AkkenCloud Announces Background Screening Integration Partnership with Sterling

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AkkenCloud, the leading provider of enterprise staffing and recruiting software, is excited to announce another new addition to its partner network, background screening partner Sterling.

AkkenCloud provides the staffing industry's most comprehensive front office and back office staffing software, helping staffing and recruiting agencies to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue.

Sterling empowers staffing and recruiting agencies to make smarter, faster, and safer hiring decisions, by providing the most comprehensive and accurate background screening and ongoing monitoring solution for today's evolving global workforce.

"Our new partnership with Sterling, like many of our partnerships, has been driven by our customers," said Mark Wallace, Chief Strategy Officer with AkkenCloud. "Sterling's experience serving more than half of the largest staffing firms in the world, and their commitment to innovation, aligns perfectly with our growth plans."

The integration between AkkenCloud and Sterling enables mutual clients to have an option of a single or two step background screening process depending on their preference and the vertical markets they serve. The integration not only saves clients time and money, it eliminates the manual workflow which has historically hindered the operational efficiency of staffing and recruiting agencies.

"We are truly excited about our new partnership with AkkenCloud," said Matthew Gay, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Channel Partnerships with Sterling. "AkkenCloud and Sterling know what keeps staffing executives up at night and delivering great candidates to customers, operational efficiency, and profitability are always at the top of that list. Our new integration addresses all three of these priorities for staffing and recruiting companies."

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud offers the most comprehensive front office and back office staffing software with AkkuPay payroll for staffing and recruiting agencies looking to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue. Please visit https://www.akkencloud.com or call 1-866-590-6695 to learn more.

