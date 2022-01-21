AKON's "Konvicted" Available on Standard and Deluxe Vinyl Editions
Digital Deluxe Edition Includes 10 Tracks Making Their Digital Debut
Jan 21, 2022, 09:05 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic R&B Singer and global superstar AKON's sophomore album Konvicted, now RIAA certified 6X Platinum, is available for pre-order in a 2 LP standard black vinyl edition or a special edition vinyl with a matte finish jacket and a remix of "It Don't Matter" by producer TMXO. The digital deluxe features 10 unreleased or previously unavailable tracks. Pre-order, HERE.
Added AKON, "So proud of this body of work and super thankful for having the most amazing fan base worldwide that kept me alive all these years. Enjoy this collectible and pass it to the next generation." Originally released on November 14, 2006, Konvicted helped launch Akon into superstardom and made him a household name, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 and going on to receive a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA, with "Don't Matter" (#1 on the Billboard Hot 100)," "Smack That" (#2 on the Billboard Hot 100), and "Sorry, Blame It On Me" (#7 on the Billboard Hot 100). These hit singles which were all top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 also kept the album in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for 28 consecutive weeks.
Akon began releasing music with his 2004 debut Trouble, which featured his breakthrough hits "Locked Up" and "Lonely." After his commercial breakthrough, he founded Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution, helping launch the careers of T-Pain, Kardinal Official, and more. He has also focused on philanthropy with his Akon Lighting Africa, which has helped bring electricity to 15 countries of Africa.
HD videos from Konvicted were upgraded recently from the original tape source and feature hi-res 24-bit audio: "Don't Matter," "Smack That," and "Sorry, Blame It On Me."
|
2 LP Standard Edition:
|
LP1
|
LP2
|
Side 1
|
Side 1
|
Shake Down
|
Mama Africa
|
Blown Away
|
I Can't Wait
|
Smack That
|
Gangsta Bop
|
Side 2
|
Side 2
|
I Wanna Love You
|
Tired Of Runnin'
|
The Rain
|
Once In A While
|
Never Took The Time
|
Don't Matter
|
2 LP Deluxe Edition:
|
*** Tracks previously unavailable
|
* Tracks available for the first time on vinyl
|
LP1
|
LP2
|
Side 1
|
Side 1
|
Shake Down
|
Gangsta Bop
|
Blown Away
|
Tired Of Runnin'
|
Smack That
|
Once In A While
|
I Wanna Love You
|
Don't Matter
|
Side 2
|
Side 2
|
The Rain
|
Sorry, Blame It On Me
|
Never Took The Time
|
Gringo *
|
Mama Africa
|
Rush *
|
I Can't Wait
|
Struggle Everyday *
|
Don't Matter (TMX0 Remix) ***
|
Digital Deluxe Edition:
|
Track Listing: * Tracks available for the first time digitally
|
1
|
Shake Down
|
2
|
Blown Away
|
16
|
Gringo *
|
3
|
Smack That
|
17
|
Fair To You *
|
4
|
I Wanna Love You
|
18
|
Still Alone *
|
5
|
The Rain
|
19
|
Don't Matter (Konvict Remix) *
|
6
|
Never Took The Time
|
20
|
Don't Matter (Calypso Remix)
|
7
|
Mama Africa
|
21
|
I Wanna Love You – Remix *
|
8
|
I Can't Wait
|
22
|
Shake Down (Remix)
|
9
|
Gangsta Bop
|
23
|
Mama Africa (AOL Live Sessions)
|
10
|
Tired Of Runnin'
|
24
|
Smack That (AOL Live Sessions) *
|
11
|
Once In A While
|
25
|
Don't Matter (AOL Live Sessions)*
|
12
|
Don't Matter
|
26
|
I Wanna Love You (AOL Live
|
13
|
Sorry, Blame It On Me
|
Sessions) *
|
14
|
Rush
|
27
|
Don't Matter (BBC Radio 1's Live
|
15
|
Struggle Everyday *
|
Lounge)*
