Akron Family, Founders of Rising Anchor Project, Featured on 60 Minutes for Internationally-Recognized Fentanyl Case

AKRON, Ohio, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In March of 2015, a lethal dose of illicitly manufactured fentanyl took the life of Tom Rauh of Akron, OH. To honor Tom, his father James Rauh founded the Rising Anchor Project, a community dedicated to fighting against illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

The investigation that followed Tom's passing has sparked national and international attention, including a 60 Minutes segment that aired on Sun., Apr. 28, 2019.

After his death, a thorough investigation by the Akron Police Department and the U.S. Justice Department, along with detectives, first responders, the Department of Enforcement Agency, coroners, and prosecutors, traced evidence in Tom's case from illicit fentanyl in Akron, OH to a Chinese manufacturing organization run by Fujing Zheng and Guanghua Zheng—the first traceable case of its kind in the history of illicitly manufactured fentanyl deaths in the United States.

Per the DOJ, in August 2018, "U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a 43-count indictment charging the Zhengs with operating a conspiracy that manufactured and shipped deadly fentanyl, analogues, and 250 other drugs to at least 25 countries and 37 states."

"We need to eliminate this deadly, global threat by raising awareness of the problem, and by putting pressure on the Chinese government to cease the manufacture and export of all illicit fentanyl produced within its borders, as well as to retrieve and destroy current supplies that have been shipped to other countries," stated James Rauh, Tom's father.

"Illicit fentanyl claims the lives of over 200 people every day via drugs purchased on the streets and the internet, impeding the much-needed time necessary to implement change and turn the tide," James Rauh explained. "We believe the U.S. and international communities must work together to end the manufacture of illicit fentanyl and prevent additional loss of lives."

The Rising Anchor Project, founded by James Rauh, who lost his son Thomas to a lethal dose of illicit fentanyl, has a four-part mission that includes bringing together a community on behalf of the thousands who have died from illicitly manufactured fentanyl and its analogues. The name for the Rising Anchor Project was inspired by Tom's affinity for the anchor as a symbol of hope and determination.

