Akron Public Schools Announces Partnership with FirstEnergy

"Students at Kenmore-Garfield are about to experience a new approach to learning that will create opportunities they may not have previously imagined," said James. "FirstEnergy has a wealth of expertise just waiting for our kids to mine."

"FirstEnergy is committed to the Akron area and we are proud to take a leading role in both education and economic development," said Jones. "The College and Career Academy at Kenmore-Garfield High School is a tremendous opportunity to allow our company and our employees to contribute their expertise to help cultivate our future workforce."

"We're thrilled to partner with FirstEnergy," said Kathryn Rodocker, campus principal of Kenmore-Garfield High School. "The strengths of FirstEnergy align perfectly with the pathways in our emerging technology and design academy. Their willingness to share their time and talent will benefit both our students and teachers."

The collaboration between Akron Public Schools and FirstEnergy was formed with the help of United Way of Summit County. United Way serves as a link between the College and Career Academies of Akron and local businesses to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students and to strengthen the education-to-employment pipeline in Summit County.

"We want Akron's students to be able to imagine themselves doing something fulfilling in their careers," said Jim Mullen, president and CEO of United Way of Summit County. "In order for that to happen, United Way has been connecting local businesses with the College and Career Academies to create first-hand experiences for the students. This also gives businesses the opportunity to demonstrate to our future professionals the skills they will need to succeed in their workplace."

APS was designated a Ford Next Generation Learning Community in May 2017. Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, is supporting the transformation of public high schools into career-themed academies to better prepare students for college and professional success in today's competitive global economy. College and Career Academies of Akron are supported by the following key strategic partners: GAR Foundation, United Way of Summit County, ConxusNEO, Summit Education Initiative, and Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce.

About Akron Public Schools:

Akron Public Schools (APS) enrolls more than 21,000 students and employs 3,000 teaching and non teaching professionals in Northeastern Ohio. The district, one of the state's largest and most diverse, covers 62 square miles in a city of 195,000. APS educators are committed to rigorous teaching and learning, safe learning centers and community engagement to prepare young people to be well rounded and ready for the challenges of learning that follow in life. The goal of APS is to be the #1 urban school system in the United States. For more information about Akron Public Schools, visit AkronSchools.com .

About FirstEnergy:

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

About United Way of Summit County:

United Way of Summit County takes on the issues that matter most to children and families in Greater Akron. We pursue Bold Goals through forward-thinking strategies, innovative programs and hands-on work in our community. We team up with private and public leaders, local businesses and thousands of volunteers from across our community to create change that matters. Together, we are hand raisers. Game changers. Because there's a better future in store for Greater Akron, and the time is now to make it happen. Learn more at uwsummit.org .

