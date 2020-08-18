AKT Celebrates Signing of 100th Franchise Agreement

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKT – the full-body workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning – announced today it has surpassed 100 signed franchise agreements. Over the last few months, despite the pandemic, the fitness franchise has inked multiple deals and opened seven new locations in a variety of markets across the country.

With over 15 studios currently open, the recently secured deals will bring new studios to the likes of Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Northern Virginia and Los Angeles, more than quadrupling the brand's current footprint. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, AKT is backed by Xponential Fitness , a curator of eight leading boutique fitness brands.

"We believe AKT has maintained steady growth during the economic challenges the pandemic has presented because for so many people, fitness is more than just an hour of their day – it's a lifestyle," said Melissa Chordock, President of AKT. "With our programming tailored to all fitness levels, a robust on-demand presence to complement in-studio workouts and topnotch cleaning and safety procedures in all of our locations, we are confident AKT will continue to be a place people go to grow stronger bodies and minds."

Founded in New York City by international fitness expert and celebrity trainer, Anna Kaiser, and touted amongst some of the nation's fittest influencers like Alicia Keys and Shakira, AKT's workout applies to all body types and fitness levels with a customized mixture of its four core modalities – DANCE, BANDS, CIRCUIT and TONE. Each studio boasts a vibrant atmosphere, complete with mood lighting, a disco ball and premium amenities. The total investment range to open an AKT franchise is $341,200 - $529,900.

To find an AKT studio near you, visit www.theakt.com , and to learn more about opening your own AKT franchise, visit www.theakt.com/franchise .

ABOUT AKT:

Founded in 2013, AKT is a full-body workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning, which are effective and accessible for all fitness levels. Designed by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, AKT is fueled by positivity and the belief that movement has a powerful, lasting impact. With four signature class formats including dance-based, cardio and strength circuits, interval training and toning, AKT is designed to push customers to sweat, dance and burn calories in a high-energy atmosphere. Head-quartered in Irvine, California, AKT is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about the AKT franchise opportunity, visit www.theakt.com .

