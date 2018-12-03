Aktion Associates, Inc., Acquires Maximum Computer Systems, Inc.

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announced the acquisition of Maximum Computer Systems, Inc (MCS), effective December 1, 2018.

As an Infor Business Partner in its 25th year, the acquisition positions Aktion Associates as the largest provider of Infor distribution solutions in North America.

This transaction is the continuation of a series of strategic Aktion investments recently made to improve our solution delivery in the wholesale distribution industry. The acquisition of MCS increases our Infor customer base to more than 750 companies running Infor CloudSuite Distribution (CSD), Infor Distribution SX.e, Infor Distribution A+ or Infor Distribution FACTS.

On the IT infrastructure side of the business, both companies have legacy IBM Power practices and a wide range of sales and service skills. Aktion has a large field network engineering practice with legacy Intel networking skills, its own Network Operation Center which includes two, company-owned datacenters to provide cloud and managed services to industry and application-specific software clientele.

Customers will now have access to a full service IT workforce of more than 200 IT professionals in the continental United States who provide network engineering, software engineering, and application and industry consulting to companies in Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing verticals.

"This acquisition strengthens our Infor relationship and establishes Aktion Associates as the largest provider of Infor distribution solutions in North America. Aktion Associates will now be able to provide to the MCS customer base a wide array of IT solutions and the ability to migrate Infor legacy customers to Infor's next generation CloudSuite Distribution solutions." says Scott Irwin, CEO of Aktion Associates.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates Inc., is a national software reseller and IT system integrator focused on the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We partner with innovative technology providers to deliver vertical-specific business applications including, Accounting, Estimating, ERP, Project Management, Service Management, eCommerce, Mobile, Analytics/Reporting, HR/Payroll, Document Management and Inventory. Company-owned data centers provide secure Cloud/Hosting, Disaster Recovery and Back up Services, and the Network Operations Center ((NOC) monitors/supports Managed Services clients in real-time. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include Network Engineering, Software Engineering and on-premise IT support.

