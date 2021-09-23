Aktion Associates, Inc., Announces Partnership with Assignar

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announced today a partnership with Assignar, a cloud-based construction operations platform for heavy civil & infrastructure, self-perform general and subcontractors. The partnership is a continuation of Aktion's corporate strategy to align with leading providers that develop technology solutions to improve operations for companies in the Construction industry, specifically Sage 300 Construction & Real Estate (CRE) and Acumatica Construction Edition ERP application users.

Aktion executives are confident this partnership brings to its customers much-needed integration between the office and field operations for resource scheduling, timesheets, field data and more.

"Assignar's integration with Sage 300 CRE will give customers a more complete view of their business," said Steve Handly, Vice President Construction Division at Aktion Associates. "Assignar developed efficient and accurate workflows between the office and field. This is a game-changer for contractors using Sage 300 CRE."

"The integration between Assignar and Acumatica is seamless," said Bob Black, Aktion's Vice President Multi-Industry Division. "For our Acumatica customers, they are making real-time, informed decisions from the office using field collected data from the Assignar platform and mobile app," Bob added.

"Together, Assignar and Aktion bring to market next-generation software solutions combining construction field operations into ERP solutions enhancing the value of their technology investments," said Darren Metherell, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Assignar.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Since 1979, more than 5,500 customers have chosen Aktion as their technology advisor. With a workforce of 200 professionals in application consulting, network and software engineering, these teams utilize proprietary lean implementation processes to help customers realize the value of their IT investment. Company-owned data centers provide secure cloud hosting, disaster recovery and back up services, and the Network Operations Center (NOC) monitors managed services clients. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include network engineering, software engineering, and on-premise IT support. Visit www.aktion.com.

About Assignar

Founded in 2014 by Sean McCreanor and Marko Tomic, Assignar is a cloud-based construction operations platform that helps self-perform general and subcontractors improve productivity and operations, such as labor, crew and equipment management, resource loaded scheduling, field data, timesheets and more. The company was born out of Sean's construction business while he was trying to solve problems of scale related to the office and the field. Assignar works with hundreds of customers, ranging from multinational, multi-billion dollar companies to specialist contractors with as few as five crews. Assignar's customers operate in infrastructure, road, rail, civil, utilities and other construction disciplines. The company has offices in Denver, Colorado and Sydney, Australia and is backed by Fifth Wall, Ironspring Ventures, Our Innovation Fund (OIF) and Tola Capital. For more information, visit www.assignar.com.

