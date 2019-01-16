Aktion Associates, Inc., Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

MSP's empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keeping focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises, cloud-based security services.

Aktion Associates Cloud & Managed Services business continues its double-digit growth in providing on-time, on-budget services for business in the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. "For the past 40 years, Aktion has invested in understanding businesses in these three verticals, their challenges and the technology solutions needed to sustain a growth strategy," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "More than 5000 customers have rewarded us with their partnership and view us as a trusted IT advisor. We're one of the largest VARs in the United States. Our Cloud and Managed Services Practice will continue to grow as businesses in our three focus verticals see the unique benefits of partnering with Aktion," he added.

"Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on CRN's 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates Inc., is a national software reseller and IT system integrator focused on the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We partner with innovative technology providers to deliver vertical-specific business applications including, Accounting, Estimating, ERP, Project Management, Service Management, eCommerce, Mobile, Analytics/Reporting, HR/Payroll, Document Management and Inventory. Company-owned data centers provide secure Cloud/Hosting, Disaster Recovery and Back up Services, and the Network Operations Center ((NOC) monitors/supports Managed Services clients in real-time. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include Network Engineering, Software Engineering and on-premise IT support. www.aktion.com

Follow Aktion Associates: Twitter @AktionFigures , AktionReplay on YouTube, and LinkedIn

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aktion.com/

